Evercore ISI Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $127.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

