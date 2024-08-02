Evercore ISI Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $104.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

