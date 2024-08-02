Financial Analysis: iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect N/A -425.67% -45.81% Global-E Online -20.52% -18.05% -14.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iCoreConnect and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A Global-E Online 0 0 11 0 3.00

Global-E Online has a consensus price target of $43.58, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Global-E Online’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and Global-E Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $8.15 million 0.76 -$15.55 million N/A N/A Global-E Online $569.95 million 9.31 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -43.68

iCoreConnect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online.

Summary

Global-E Online beats iCoreConnect on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

