First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) EVP Buys $10,260.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle David Henderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

