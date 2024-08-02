Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Short Interest Update

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

FTRE opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.04. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

