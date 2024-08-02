Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.