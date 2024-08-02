Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $19,665,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 355,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 4.6 %

YMM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.