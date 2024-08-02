Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Funko alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.