FY2024 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Increased by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.94.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
