FY2025 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

