FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$23.63.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Insiders have sold 283,930 shares of company stock worth $5,652,895 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

