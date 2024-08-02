Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $580.00 at Bank of America

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $525.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $493.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.71. Gartner has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

