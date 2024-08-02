GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GATX were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GATX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

