GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $46.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $842.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 401,504 shares worth $12,725,248. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

