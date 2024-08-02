Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $164.18, with a volume of 120236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.57.
The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generac Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
