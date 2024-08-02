George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$220.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

Read Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE WN opened at C$211.46 on Wednesday. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$217.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.