Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as 10.08 and last traded at 10.40, with a volume of 15396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.47.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.
Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.86.
Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile
