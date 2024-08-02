Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

GPI stock opened at $354.94 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $373.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

