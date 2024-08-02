Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Groupon by 3,380.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,428 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Groupon by 259.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

