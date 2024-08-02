Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 5,572,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,445,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £914,880.00, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

