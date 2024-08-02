HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,916 shares of company stock worth $11,933,500. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

