H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEES. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

