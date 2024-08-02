Head to Head Analysis: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) vs. Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Parsons $5.44 billion 2.39 $161.15 million $0.18 491.86

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 0 1 8 1 3.00

Parsons has a consensus price target of $91.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% Parsons 0.49% 11.27% 5.33%

Summary

Parsons beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

