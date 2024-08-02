Head-To-Head Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sentage has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 48.14 -$1.90 million N/A N/A BTCS $1.34 million 17.11 $7.82 million $1.29 1.13

This table compares Sentage and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BTCS has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64%

Summary

BTCS beats Sentage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

