Head to Head Comparison: Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Energy and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.84%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -8.62% -3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Energy and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 8.61 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -80.23

Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Energy has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy

(Get Free Report)

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.