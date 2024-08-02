Head-To-Head Review: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 3 3 0 2.50 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.57 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.19 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Till Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 104.9%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Till Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

