Head-To-Head Survey: ENI (NYSE:E) & Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 4.21% 11.81% 4.56% Granite Ridge Resources 15.43% 14.35% 10.30%

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. ENI pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 3 3 0 2.50 Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 2 1 2.80

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than ENI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $102.67 billion 0.52 $5.16 billion $2.32 13.53 Granite Ridge Resources $394.07 million 2.16 $81.10 million $0.45 14.44

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Ridge Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats ENI on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

