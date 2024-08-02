Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,713,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.