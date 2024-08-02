Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

