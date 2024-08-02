Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $26.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $789.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

