IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.36. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 151.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

