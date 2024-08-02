Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,711 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the typical volume of 3,038 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

