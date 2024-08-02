Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Sells $122,898.90 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $156.48 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.