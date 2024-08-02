Insider Selling: Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Chairman Sells $462,243.60 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SFNC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

