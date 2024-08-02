Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $93,657.90 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

ThredUp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ThredUp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

