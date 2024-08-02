Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $50,014.16 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Winmark Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WINA opened at $378.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $330.25 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.12.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

