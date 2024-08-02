Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $245.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.70.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $235.87 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

