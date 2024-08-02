Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$269.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$261.00 to C$269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$243.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$245.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$263.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.