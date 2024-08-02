Investors Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 39,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 17,523 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $821,000.

IYR stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

