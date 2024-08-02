Investors Buy High Volume of Lincoln National Put Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 35,793 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,443% compared to the typical volume of 2,319 put options.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.2 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

