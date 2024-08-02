Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 427% compared to the typical volume of 2,148 call options.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $113.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.