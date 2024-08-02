Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 916,630 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 727,297 call options.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

