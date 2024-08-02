Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 327,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

