IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

