IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $100.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $114.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.