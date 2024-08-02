J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of J.Jill worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,324,842 shares of company stock worth $41,167,103. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

