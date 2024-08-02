Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.