Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 1450922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

