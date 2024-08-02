Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $360.08 and last traded at $360.08, with a volume of 96366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $356.64.

The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average is $300.60.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

