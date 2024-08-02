Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Kanzhun stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.49.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
